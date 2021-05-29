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[WARNING] The Vaccines are the Dangerous to your Health | Share this Video With Everyone | Toxic Chemical in Covid-19 Vaccines
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736 views • May 29, 2021
For over a year and a half, there has been much controversy about the prevailing pandemic. As the pandemic unfolds, and governments around the world took away the rights of citizens, it became apparent that the virus was not the real threat.
It is my duty to WARN people that the vaccines contain dangerous chemicals that are hazardous to your health and, at this point in time, you should, under no circumstances, take a covid-19 vaccine until you have adequately researched the ingredients.
Everyone is free to make a choice about his/her health. The issue here is that critical information that you need in order to inform that choice is being hidden from you by your government, the medical community and the media. You have been fed a lot of propaganda and fear in order to impair your judgment and induce you to make a decision that is not in your best interest.
If after watching this video you, find the information to he useful. Please share it with everyone you know. So that they, too, mat be aware, and get informed. Thank you.
Source: What Ingredients are in the Covid-19 Vaccines? https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/Community_Resources/Vaccinations/Print-Materials/Fact-Sheets/Ingredients_English.pdf
Source: You asked, we answered: Are COVID-19 vaccine ingredients public?
https://www.nebraskamed.com/COVID/you-asked-we-answered-are-covid-19-vaccine-ingredients-public
Source: SM-102 | https://www.caymanchem.com/product/33474/sm-102
Source: SM-102 Safety Data Sheet https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf
Source: 4-Hydroxybutyl acrylate
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/4-Hydroxybutyl-acrylate#datasheet=LCSS§ion=GHS-Classification&fullscreen=true
Source: Polysorbate-80
https://thegoodhuman.com/what-is-polysorbate-80/
Source: Polysorbate-80 Safety Data Sheet
https://www.bulkapothecary.com/content/SDS/Polysorbate-80.pdf
It is my duty to WARN people that the vaccines contain dangerous chemicals that are hazardous to your health and, at this point in time, you should, under no circumstances, take a covid-19 vaccine until you have adequately researched the ingredients.
Everyone is free to make a choice about his/her health. The issue here is that critical information that you need in order to inform that choice is being hidden from you by your government, the medical community and the media. You have been fed a lot of propaganda and fear in order to impair your judgment and induce you to make a decision that is not in your best interest.
If after watching this video you, find the information to he useful. Please share it with everyone you know. So that they, too, mat be aware, and get informed. Thank you.
Source: What Ingredients are in the Covid-19 Vaccines? https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/Coronavirus/Community_Resources/Vaccinations/Print-Materials/Fact-Sheets/Ingredients_English.pdf
Source: You asked, we answered: Are COVID-19 vaccine ingredients public?
https://www.nebraskamed.com/COVID/you-asked-we-answered-are-covid-19-vaccine-ingredients-public
Source: SM-102 | https://www.caymanchem.com/product/33474/sm-102
Source: SM-102 Safety Data Sheet https://www.caymanchem.com/msdss/33474m.pdf
Source: 4-Hydroxybutyl acrylate
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/4-Hydroxybutyl-acrylate#datasheet=LCSS§ion=GHS-Classification&fullscreen=true
Source: Polysorbate-80
https://thegoodhuman.com/what-is-polysorbate-80/
Source: Polysorbate-80 Safety Data Sheet
https://www.bulkapothecary.com/content/SDS/Polysorbate-80.pdf
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