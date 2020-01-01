© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones Anticipates 9-11 - Longer Version - Wednesday July 25 2001
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • January 01, 2020
Uploaded on January 1 2020
I say "Anticipates" because to me, the term "Predicts" is too prophetic and thus not based on solid facts laying between the lines at the time. And of course, no InfoWars archive would be complete without this video.
I also have the Alex Jones Saturday April 25 and Saturday May 2 2009 emergency broadcasts where he anticipates the big fake swine flu pandemic/scare that was setup to hit the world through countless fakestream media outlets: https://www.brighteon.com/a78666bb-3bf0-4825-945f-2cd90a8376d6
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of January 1 2020 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
I say "Anticipates" because to me, the term "Predicts" is too prophetic and thus not based on solid facts laying between the lines at the time. And of course, no InfoWars archive would be complete without this video.
I also have the Alex Jones Saturday April 25 and Saturday May 2 2009 emergency broadcasts where he anticipates the big fake swine flu pandemic/scare that was setup to hit the world through countless fakestream media outlets: https://www.brighteon.com/a78666bb-3bf0-4825-945f-2cd90a8376d6
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of January 1 2020 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.