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Infowars Swine Flu Emergency Broadcast Of April 25 2009
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12 views • January 02, 2020
Infowars Swine Flu Emergency Broadcast Of April 25 2009
Uploaded on January 2 2020
Archive material from the night of Saturday April 25 2009
Also the one from May 2 2009: https://www.brighteon.com/a17a1304-2c46-4e53-a23a-67e12da8cb1e
Alex will talk about the deadly swine flu outbreak and the early evidence that it may be a limited scope synthetic bio-attack to prepare the population for future major outbreaks and martial law.
--- InfowarsFan note: And yet, Infowars Alex Jones anticipations were true in the fact that no major swine flu pandemic had spread to the entire world in 2009. But still, in June and July of that year, the news here in Québec showed endless lines of people anxiously waiting outside health centers to be vaccinated against a plague which never occured. It was pissing me off to see that since we now know what's in those vaccines.
Eversince then, every fall, we are all encouraged to take our cold and flu vaccines laced with delayed cancer triggering viruses and enzymes (which by the way I refuse to take). And as I anticipated, my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2012 from the vaccines and the glyphosate active ingredient in the pesticide known as Round-Up. Plus they nearly killed my mother last year (end of 2018) with a vaccine reaction that caused a massive build-up of fluids around her lungs thus making her respiration almost impossible and MAN... did she almost suffocated to death. Paramedics showed-up just in time tough, not everyone has that chance. I'm on the lookout now to see what the reaction will be this year.
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of January 2 2020 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
Uploaded on January 2 2020
Archive material from the night of Saturday April 25 2009
Also the one from May 2 2009: https://www.brighteon.com/a17a1304-2c46-4e53-a23a-67e12da8cb1e
Alex will talk about the deadly swine flu outbreak and the early evidence that it may be a limited scope synthetic bio-attack to prepare the population for future major outbreaks and martial law.
--- InfowarsFan note: And yet, Infowars Alex Jones anticipations were true in the fact that no major swine flu pandemic had spread to the entire world in 2009. But still, in June and July of that year, the news here in Québec showed endless lines of people anxiously waiting outside health centers to be vaccinated against a plague which never occured. It was pissing me off to see that since we now know what's in those vaccines.
Eversince then, every fall, we are all encouraged to take our cold and flu vaccines laced with delayed cancer triggering viruses and enzymes (which by the way I refuse to take). And as I anticipated, my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2012 from the vaccines and the glyphosate active ingredient in the pesticide known as Round-Up. Plus they nearly killed my mother last year (end of 2018) with a vaccine reaction that caused a massive build-up of fluids around her lungs thus making her respiration almost impossible and MAN... did she almost suffocated to death. Paramedics showed-up just in time tough, not everyone has that chance. I'm on the lookout now to see what the reaction will be this year.
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of January 2 2020 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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