Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Cholera and Other Vaccine Preventable Illnesses BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 09.27.15)

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I kid you not. If 2 doses are good, one must be better. Latest Cholera research shows that one dose of vaccine is better than 2 doses in epidemics. Dr Daniels traces the infectious path of cholera and draws parallels to Ibola and other diseases for which vaccines are advocated. Tune in. Think Happens
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How Much is Your Body Worth - https://www.brighteon.com/3bdd8565-e177-4ea7-805a-ac3e024405bd