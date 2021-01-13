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The 2nd advent of Christ
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22 views • January 13, 2021
When the Bible says the Lord "come" or "cometh" if it always means the second coming?
Come investigate this most startling truth about the events that lead up to the 2nd advent.
Study of the 10 Virgins
https://www.brighteon.com/2079d4a1-232d-4e36-8aea-316d672805b6
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Come investigate this most startling truth about the events that lead up to the 2nd advent.
Study of the 10 Virgins
https://www.brighteon.com/2079d4a1-232d-4e36-8aea-316d672805b6
Our Channels
https://www.youtube.com/user/SRspeaks
https://www.youtube.com/user/UniversalPublishing
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/srod69agitator
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
Visit our websites
http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected]
ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected]
ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected]
ph: 860 798-3672
Buy the Shepherd's Rod Vol 1 & 2 & charts
https://upa7.co.za/ocart2/index.php?route=product/category&;path=59
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