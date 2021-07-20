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Stew Peters talks with Del Bigtree the Bioweapon Ref Dr D Martin [07-19-21]
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191 views • July 20, 2021
Stew Peters talks with Del Bigtree from The Highwire discussing the information Dr D Martin revealed on the 'virus' and the 'vaccines' that IS a Bioweapon - we are being injected WITH the pathogen.
See Dr David Martin's full July 9 presentation to the Corona Committee Foundation
https://www.brighteon.com/bf09800c-28f6-4f3e-be3f-ba3bb0dbb8ca
Credit StewPeters Show
www.StewPeters.tv | www.TheHighWire.com
See Dr David Martin's full July 9 presentation to the Corona Committee Foundation
https://www.brighteon.com/bf09800c-28f6-4f3e-be3f-ba3bb0dbb8ca
Credit StewPeters Show
www.StewPeters.tv | www.TheHighWire.com
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