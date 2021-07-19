Dr D Martin-A Patented, Manufactured Decades Old Virus to Coerce People to Accept the Pathogenic Injection

[German translation segments edited out only to shorten excerpt]Dr David Martin presenting at the Corona Committee Foundation in Germany. This EXCERPT is Dr Martin's full presentation from a Streamed session held July 9 2021.The scope of what he reveals needs listening to in full as the ramifications are significant. He explains how the staged 'pandemic' was to coerce the public to receive the injection that HAS the PATHOGEN, the synthetic Spike Proteins. This is Not a Novel virus, there are no variants, these are only promoted to keep the scare campaign rolling for the masses to be injected. The Influenza program failed. These 'vaccines' do NOT meet the terms of a vaccine.2015 Quote by Peter Daszak (Ecohealth Alliance),"We need to increase public understanding for the need for medical countermeasures such as a pan coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media, and the economics will follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process."Credit to Corona Committee Foundation, Dr David Martin, OVALmedia Berlin GmbHFor the full stream of Session 60 of the CCF in the EU