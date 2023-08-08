Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 11 – THE GATES FOUNDATION – EXPLOIT & DESTRUCT

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Next: Part 12 – THE GATES FOUNDATION – FAKE MEAT & EXTINCTION TECHNOLOGY
https://www.brighteon.com/067a536a-749b-44e6-a5c8-37e145020174
Bill Gates and his foundation invest in some of the most criticized companies in the world for involvement in human rights abuses, labour abuses, environmental abuses, tax avoidance, and the amount of carbon held in their reserves. Everything he does goes against his own preaches about sustainability and the human carbon footprint. GAVI, the WHO, UNICEF, the World Bank, AGRA… evil players steered by the Gates Foundation in order to exploit the people and to depopulate the planet. Time to expose and to redefine Philanthropy!
With permission
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Mortifer V., Art of Silence, Gothic Storm, Serge Narcissoff
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