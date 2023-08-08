Create New Account
Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 12 – THE GATES FOUNDATION – FAKE MEAT & EXTINCTION TECHNOLOGY
More biological warfare in this episode! A frightening cooperation between the Gates Foundation and DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) to deploy Gene Drive Technology, better known as Extinction Technology. A means to make entire species or races go extinct. Used in vaccines and now… to mimic meat! Let’s introduce Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods and their delicious alternatives for vegetarians and vegans: ever so tempting until you find out what’s really in it. This episode shows you what it’s like to play God...


By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

