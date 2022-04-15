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Venom for sale! Blacklist Again? Dr. Ardis, Mike Adams 3 of 3. Dr. Lee Merritt, Giants! Military Social Psy-Ops!
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94 views • April 15, 2022
1. Mike Adams and Dr,Ardis 3 of 3. https://www.brighteon.com/0d74ac38-dcf9-44e6-99f6-96c6a59abcf9
2. Venom Peptides: https://citizens.news/610210.html
3. Dr. Lee Merritt and Bible history wit h Dr. Kevam Krus https://www.brighteon.com/ddc56648-eeac-475f-91fe-ddb0dff74df6
4. History of Social Psy ops! https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/04/how-the-west-was-won-counterinsurgency-psyops-and-the-military-origins-of-the-internet-part-one/
5. Music: Bach guitar prelude. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VyySAFA2En8
6. Lara Logan: https://rumble.com/v10lzak-lara-logan-details-moments-in-her-career-and-speaks-on-journalistic-integri.html
The Giant video is called “A race of Giants”
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
2. Venom Peptides: https://citizens.news/610210.html
3. Dr. Lee Merritt and Bible history wit h Dr. Kevam Krus https://www.brighteon.com/ddc56648-eeac-475f-91fe-ddb0dff74df6
4. History of Social Psy ops! https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/04/how-the-west-was-won-counterinsurgency-psyops-and-the-military-origins-of-the-internet-part-one/
5. Music: Bach guitar prelude. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=VyySAFA2En8
6. Lara Logan: https://rumble.com/v10lzak-lara-logan-details-moments-in-her-career-and-speaks-on-journalistic-integri.html
The Giant video is called “A race of Giants”
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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