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4/13/2022 Merritt Medical Hour: Dr. Lee Merritt ft. Dr. Kevan Kruse
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17721 views • April 14, 2022
Watch "Merritt Medical Hour" on Brighteon.tv every Wednesday from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm est
Dr. Merritt's website: themedicalrebel.com
Checkout Dr. Kevan Kruse's book - The Covid Beast: Why We Cannot Give Up Access to Our Bodies: https://www.amazon.com/Covid-Beast-Cannot-Access-Bodies-ebook/dp/B09NMTW7GF
Endorse the Watchmen Declaration here: http://thewatchmendeclaration.com/
https://www.soilministries.org/
Dr. Merritt's website: themedicalrebel.com
Checkout Dr. Kevan Kruse's book - The Covid Beast: Why We Cannot Give Up Access to Our Bodies: https://www.amazon.com/Covid-Beast-Cannot-Access-Bodies-ebook/dp/B09NMTW7GF
Endorse the Watchmen Declaration here: http://thewatchmendeclaration.com/
https://www.soilministries.org/
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