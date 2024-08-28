BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Police Convoy as Pavel Durov Left the Courthouse in Paris after Charged
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 8 months ago

A police convoy, in which Pavel Durov when he left the courthouse in Paris.

On Last video there's more info, description and Updates added later.

https://www.brighteon.com/9425da2c-500c-4f2e-865e-9712772185a2

Here are the Charges:

Refusal to cooperate with authorities, child pornography, money laundering, and fraud—Durov has been formally charged with all the crimes he was suspected of.

The Paris Prosecutor's Office has charged Durov with the following crimes:

➡️Participation in an organized gang managing an online platform for illegal transactions.

➡️Refusal to provide information or documents required by authorities for the investigation and prosecution of cases.

➡️Involvement in offenses, including providing software or data intended to undermine automated data processing systems without legal grounds.

➡️Distribution of images of minors of a pornographic nature.

➡️Illegal drug trafficking.

➡️Organized group fraud.

➡️Criminal conspiracy aimed at committing crimes or offenses.

➡️Money laundering by organized gangs.

➡️Providing cryptological services intended to ensure confidentiality functions without proper declaration.

➡️Supply and import of cryptological tools that do not ensure authentication or integrity control without prior notification.

The investigation into Telegram's management and its founder, Pavel Durov, was initiated due to a "lack of responses" to judicial requests. The Paris Prosecutor's Office began the investigation in February 2024, and by July 8, an indictment was ready.

Cynthia... there's also a video I posted this morning of Lavrov's concerns with Pavel Durov's arrest.

https://www.brighteon.com/1cd2b2d7-e4bd-41f9-b907-2e2e98119c5d

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy