Pavel Durov: Banned from Leaving France, €5M Bond - Charges Telegram founder with allowing criminal activity on messaging app - Updates!

BREAKING! Pavel Durov has been placed under judicial supervision, prohibited from leaving France, and must post bail of 5 million euros, the Paris prosecutor's office reports.

The Paris Prosecutor's Office has charged Durov with the following crimes:

➡️Participation in an organized gang managing an online platform for illegal transactions.

➡️Refusal to provide information or documents required by authorities for the investigation and prosecution of cases.

➡️Involvement in offenses, including providing software or data intended to undermine automated data processing systems without legal grounds.

➡️Distribution of images of minors of a pornographic nature.

➡️Illegal drug trafficking.

➡️Organized group fraud.

➡️Criminal conspiracy aimed at committing crimes or offenses.

➡️Money laundering by organized gangs.

➡️Providing cryptological services intended to ensure confidentiality functions without proper declaration.

➡️Supply and import of cryptological tools that do not ensure authentication or integrity control without prior notification.

The investigation into Telegram's management and its founder, Pavel Durov, was initiated due to a "lack of responses" to judicial requests. The Paris Prosecutor's Office began the investigation in February 2024, and by July 8, an indictment was ready.

