P.2 Sweet potato bliss: MY WIFE JK SEIZES THE MIKE and WON’T STOP! MVI_6395-6merged
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
242 Subscribers
18 views
Published a day ago

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/c688a669-33ba-4e61-b534-6493a89f2f4d

Can you imagine my happiness at discovering that my sweet potatoes, now almost 3 weeks ago planted, are sprouting? And it was happenstance, while collecting cat poo from the depressions where I planted the tubers. I phoned JK, to share my joy, and couldn’t stop the gal once she had the floor. Part of my garden is a permaculture. Part is replanted annually, often in large pots. My reticulation failed, so I hand-water now. I enjoy the sunshine and fresh air in my back garden, the insects, the birds, the weeds, the flowers, the bamboo, the madeira vine, the cactus, the cats, the slugs, the snails, the caterpillars, and much else besides. My Aloe vera plants need repotting and dividing, and extra watering is to be done given the hot weather arriving.

Keywords
gardengarlicgingerturmericlemonpotatoespermaculturehomeonionsweedslawnparsleyaloe verachicorysweet potatoesfennelmulchbamboocompostmulleinpawpawchickweedhumussunflowersmadeira vine

