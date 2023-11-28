P.1 Sweet potato bliss: MY WIFE JK seizes the mike; EXPLICIT CAT POO VISUALS WARNING MVI_6394

Can you imagine my happiness at discovering
that my sweet potatoes, now almost 3 weeks ago planted, are sprouting? And it
was happenstance, while collecting cat poo from the depressions where I planted
the tubers. I phoned JK, to share my joy, and couldn’t stop the gal once she
had the floor. Part of my garden is a permaculture. Part is replanted annually, often in
large pots. My reticulation failed, so I hand-water now. I enjoy the sunshine
and fresh air in my back garden, the insects, the birds, the weeds, the
flowers, the bamboo, the madeira vine, the cactus, the cats, the slugs, the
snails, the caterpillars, and much else besides. My Aloe vera plants need
repotting and dividing, and extra watering is to be done given the hot weather
arriving.
