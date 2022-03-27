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"It's On The Money" by Jonathan Kleck
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1283 views • March 27, 2022
False flag events printed ahead of time on the US currency! This is their plans. It was also prophesized in the Bible as well.
video by Jonathan Kleck and originally published 07-16-2014
New $100 Bill Decrypted - Nuclear Devastation - New York City nuke:
https://www.brighteon.com/f4c223c6-45fe-4ee0-9c77-745606a2b394
For The $keptics False Flag Terror Events on US Currency:
https://www.brighteon.com/7357c8f9-0130-4193-9f1b-80e566bcef2b
JONATHAN KLECK - PROPHETIC UTTERANCE FROM THE HOLY LORD GOD:
https://www.brighteon.com/0c5245e2-fb7a-4c58-b587-1afde1157888
Jeremiah 51:42 "The sea has come up over Babylon; she is covered with the multitude of its waves."
All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ our Savior who shows His servants these things. No need to fear if you are truly born again. Jesus is coming in the Rapture rescue mission.
Learn how to become born again: https://www.brighteon.com/10927d90-cd7f-405b-9523-d4997787d955
video by Jonathan Kleck and originally published 07-16-2014
New $100 Bill Decrypted - Nuclear Devastation - New York City nuke:
https://www.brighteon.com/f4c223c6-45fe-4ee0-9c77-745606a2b394
For The $keptics False Flag Terror Events on US Currency:
https://www.brighteon.com/7357c8f9-0130-4193-9f1b-80e566bcef2b
JONATHAN KLECK - PROPHETIC UTTERANCE FROM THE HOLY LORD GOD:
https://www.brighteon.com/0c5245e2-fb7a-4c58-b587-1afde1157888
Jeremiah 51:42 "The sea has come up over Babylon; she is covered with the multitude of its waves."
All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ our Savior who shows His servants these things. No need to fear if you are truly born again. Jesus is coming in the Rapture rescue mission.
Learn how to become born again: https://www.brighteon.com/10927d90-cd7f-405b-9523-d4997787d955
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