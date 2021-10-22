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Veterans tells Biden to fuck off.
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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371 views • October 22, 2021
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai, account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. If in Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665
1. BIDEN WARNS VETERANS- GET VACCINATED OR LOSE YOUR HEALTH CARE - VET'S RESPONSE - I GOT A BULLET 4 YA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dq89C5WAYx5g/
2. A horrifying video conference (video below) from inside China has been intercepted by intelligence sources and in it, bosses from the China Communist Party (CCP) discuss the future of the United States after distribution of the vaccine: “Everyone who took the vaccine is dead” they say.
https://prepareforchange.net/2021/10/21/china-communist-party-bosses-discuss-vaccine-impact-on-usa-military-forces-say-everyone-who-took-the-vaccine-is-dead/?utm_source=rss&;
3. HIGHER THAN NORMAL DEATH RATE FROM ALL CAUSES BEING REPORTED ON MSM. THEY ARE CONFUSED? They are not confused. They know what is going on. It's the Covid Kill shot. Tucker Carlson and his guest knows exactly whats going on.
https://www.brighteon.com/5edadf64-3e25-44da-9018-d950e4947b3d
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