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HIGHER THAN NORMAL DEATH RATE FROM ALL CAUSES BEING REPORTED ON MSM. THEY ARE CONFUSED?
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512 views • October 22, 2021
They are not confused. They know what is going on. It's the Covid Kill shot. This is an example of controlled opposition. They are working to control the narrative. They say it is happening all over. Watch how many times they say they don't know, are clueless, are they looking for a reason etc. Bullshit. Source: HealthImpactNews. More videos you may want to see before Bitchute blocks more of my videos:
Another black eyed child. Is anyone noticing this? How about nurses in maternity wards? Anyone?’
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q0YCvrOVhtkQ/
ROCK N ROLL LEGEND KILLS FRIEND WITH MANDATORY VAXXXINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iNVpCrBNBszS/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Why is the military preparing for Zombies? What do they know that we don't?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cEVgoKS8ZXY4/
PREPARING FOR THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE - The CDC is training the military.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XIWot55uPECb/
Plane carrying 21 people crashes near Houston, two injured - Was the pilot vaccinated?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QO330iF16mIi/
BIDEN WARNS VETERANS: GET VACCINATED OR LOSE YOUR HEALTH CARE - VET'S RESPONSE - I GOT A BULLET 4 YA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DiNh11OvBE9d/
Physicians Murdering for Money LIARS Ivermectin IS APPROVED - PROOF
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sT2sFNg66oh3/
Father dies 13 days after his Covid vaccine. Death Certificate says "Natural Causes"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RHOf4dU0rN8h/
Street Light Microwave ATTACK System - Whistle Blower Barrie Trower. They can kill you with this
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j3mCADFEHnGC/
WHAT CAUSED SOUTHWEST’S MASS CANCELLATIONS?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8gCskuJxPvch/
Who let the dogs out? Dad did. Pedophile thinks he is meeting a 12 yr old-Dad was waiting with dogs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XJaYJhiZWto4/
Pig Dog Monkey Hybrid Abomination (I bet this thing has human DNA also)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2qbtTBdonAE8/
Physicians Murdering for Money LIARS Ivermectin IS APPROVED – PROOF
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sT2sFNg66oh3/
The Satanic "High Priests" that control Hollywood. Deleted from ScrewTube
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P1PgeiIwk4x8/
"CREEPY" BIDEN PROMISES TO EXTERMINATE THE UNVACCINATED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7MtN6GWTT6mu/
Hospitals Are Murdering People - A Personal Testimony
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hRPYNLKIo8aH/
PARENTS DON'T KILL YOUR CHILD. 13 YR OLD BOY DIES AFTER PFIZER VACCINE AND MORE HORROR STORIES!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cZo1L1MAmaB6/
So what can they do to your body with 5G and a little graphene oxide? How about this
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OpU8kxpFmaQw/
TELEVISION Will Kill you. PATENT to PROVE it - A 2017 Richie From Boston Video
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9nTHPokmKUt0/
Airlines beginning ban vaccinated passengers due to deaths of so many pilots
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sSg3cQPoS9S9/
BREAKING SW AIRLINES PILOT DIES IN FLIGHT!!! - 4th Source Confirms Vaxxed Delta Pilot DEAD In-Flight
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oIzyafJxSU27/
The demons and reptilians of the Vatican
https://www.bitchute.com/video/05WXyqcx8lQ9/
New pictures and drive through of a DUMB. The Underground War. Bunkers and Tunnels under the U.S.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bfaGVZcWGXcH/
EPIDEMIC OF SMALL PLANE CRASHES LINKED TO VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QAb44iCtLyoW/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
THIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Chc78UMlbOom/
Mutant Babies - The newest product of the mNRA kill shot. More and more will be born deformed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jWrEKVHdQ41U/
The BLACK blood of the jabbed. Can't breath? Can't catch your breath? Could it be this?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H1iNFN19oXR3/
HORROR: Exclusive VIDEO Captures "Organism" From Vaxxed Soldier's Body
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P74IresqcVqZ/
The AI Organization Founder: "Nano-Tech Vaccines are Extinction Agenda" Links below
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3BEBF0TuQDCu/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies) from La Quinta Columna
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
FEMA’s Billing Code for Death by Guillotine is ICD 9 E 97 It is the code for "legal execution"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6YODaQxVW3h/
Another black eyed child. Is anyone noticing this? How about nurses in maternity wards? Anyone?’
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q0YCvrOVhtkQ/
ROCK N ROLL LEGEND KILLS FRIEND WITH MANDATORY VAXXXINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iNVpCrBNBszS/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Why is the military preparing for Zombies? What do they know that we don't?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cEVgoKS8ZXY4/
PREPARING FOR THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE - The CDC is training the military.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XIWot55uPECb/
Plane carrying 21 people crashes near Houston, two injured - Was the pilot vaccinated?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QO330iF16mIi/
BIDEN WARNS VETERANS: GET VACCINATED OR LOSE YOUR HEALTH CARE - VET'S RESPONSE - I GOT A BULLET 4 YA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DiNh11OvBE9d/
Physicians Murdering for Money LIARS Ivermectin IS APPROVED - PROOF
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sT2sFNg66oh3/
Father dies 13 days after his Covid vaccine. Death Certificate says "Natural Causes"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RHOf4dU0rN8h/
Street Light Microwave ATTACK System - Whistle Blower Barrie Trower. They can kill you with this
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j3mCADFEHnGC/
WHAT CAUSED SOUTHWEST’S MASS CANCELLATIONS?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8gCskuJxPvch/
Who let the dogs out? Dad did. Pedophile thinks he is meeting a 12 yr old-Dad was waiting with dogs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XJaYJhiZWto4/
Pig Dog Monkey Hybrid Abomination (I bet this thing has human DNA also)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2qbtTBdonAE8/
Physicians Murdering for Money LIARS Ivermectin IS APPROVED – PROOF
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sT2sFNg66oh3/
The Satanic "High Priests" that control Hollywood. Deleted from ScrewTube
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P1PgeiIwk4x8/
"CREEPY" BIDEN PROMISES TO EXTERMINATE THE UNVACCINATED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7MtN6GWTT6mu/
Hospitals Are Murdering People - A Personal Testimony
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hRPYNLKIo8aH/
PARENTS DON'T KILL YOUR CHILD. 13 YR OLD BOY DIES AFTER PFIZER VACCINE AND MORE HORROR STORIES!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cZo1L1MAmaB6/
So what can they do to your body with 5G and a little graphene oxide? How about this
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OpU8kxpFmaQw/
TELEVISION Will Kill you. PATENT to PROVE it - A 2017 Richie From Boston Video
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9nTHPokmKUt0/
Airlines beginning ban vaccinated passengers due to deaths of so many pilots
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sSg3cQPoS9S9/
BREAKING SW AIRLINES PILOT DIES IN FLIGHT!!! - 4th Source Confirms Vaxxed Delta Pilot DEAD In-Flight
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oIzyafJxSU27/
The demons and reptilians of the Vatican
https://www.bitchute.com/video/05WXyqcx8lQ9/
New pictures and drive through of a DUMB. The Underground War. Bunkers and Tunnels under the U.S.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bfaGVZcWGXcH/
EPIDEMIC OF SMALL PLANE CRASHES LINKED TO VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QAb44iCtLyoW/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
THIS IS IN THE VACCINES - The Undying Hydra: A Mini-Monster That Clones Itself. Has Neurotoxins?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Chc78UMlbOom/
Mutant Babies - The newest product of the mNRA kill shot. More and more will be born deformed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jWrEKVHdQ41U/
The BLACK blood of the jabbed. Can't breath? Can't catch your breath? Could it be this?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H1iNFN19oXR3/
HORROR: Exclusive VIDEO Captures "Organism" From Vaxxed Soldier's Body
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P74IresqcVqZ/
The AI Organization Founder: "Nano-Tech Vaccines are Extinction Agenda" Links below
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3BEBF0TuQDCu/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies) from La Quinta Columna
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/
FEMA’s Billing Code for Death by Guillotine is ICD 9 E 97 It is the code for "legal execution"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6YODaQxVW3h/
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