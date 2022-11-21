Create New Account
Derek Johnson Mash-Up Video - Proof President Trump Is Still Commander In Chief by Chic Greek Geek
Clips of Diamond and Silk interview with Derek Johnson who sites military code and Executive Orders , EOs, put in place by President Trump to safeguard our country during the fake Biden residency.  Chic Greek Geek editing in clips to back up Derek's claims.   

Source video links:

THE BEST IS YET TO COME (Bonfire Guy)  https://www.brighteon.com/8fd86173-d18a-4283-b835-d552cb4c1c54


Diamond and Silk Frank Speech Interview with Derek Johnson  
https://rumble.com/v1v0gz2-derek-johnson-is-back-with-diamond-and-silk.html

Credit to Diamond and Silk and Derek Johnson.   Feel free to share my video on your channels. We are in an information war to wake up the masses and need to share our ammunition with one another.
 This video is not for monetary gain and uses clips according to the Fair Use Act.

