Revisit TRUMP LAYS THE FOUNDATION for THE PLAN. TRUMP IS STILL IN CONTROL.

Brilliant Documentary by RTV - REMNANT TV.com and Michael Matt on how President TRUMP took control of corrupt World Leaders step by step to stop the Great Reset. Understanding how President Trump laid the foundation for executing THE PLAN for THE GREAT AWAKENING that we are now experiencing. Do not be discouraged. PATRIOTS ARE IN CONTROL. WE ARE WATCHING A MOVIE play out to awaken the sleepers. It has to be this way for long term change. Only when people feel enough pain will they awaken. Every new tyrannical mandate is part of the movie for the Great Awakening. You can't tell the people. You must show the people. When people have enough pain, they say NO MORE!...