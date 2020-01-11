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Leaked Video! Head U.N. Scientist Admits Vaccines Are Killing People
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4653 views • January 11, 2020
DR. SOUMYA SWAMINATHAN ADMITS SHE HAS NO IDEA IF VACCINES ARE SAFE
The Alex Jones Show
January 10 2020
Rob Dew joins The Alex Jones Show to play a leaked video of Soumya Swaminathan, the Chief Scientist of the WHO, admitting in a secret meeting that vaccines kill people and they do not know why. Here is Infowars's second report about it: https://www.brighteon.com/283a0f6a-e109-42bb-867a-1c6bf646d330
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of January 10 2020 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
The Alex Jones Show
January 10 2020
Rob Dew joins The Alex Jones Show to play a leaked video of Soumya Swaminathan, the Chief Scientist of the WHO, admitting in a secret meeting that vaccines kill people and they do not know why. Here is Infowars's second report about it: https://www.brighteon.com/283a0f6a-e109-42bb-867a-1c6bf646d330
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of January 10 2020 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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