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Biggest Medical Scandal In History Breaking! UN Comes Clean, Admits Vaccine Death And Damage Coverup
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10836 views • January 13, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
January 12 2020
On Dec 2nd and 3rd the UN funded WHO held a Global Vaccine Safety Summit where scientists admitted that vaccines are killing people, adjuvants in the vaccines are part of the problem, they have not conducted adequate safety studies. This is a bombshell report. See the links below for more videos.
https://www.infowars.com/top-u-n-scientist-admits-vaccines-killing-people-during-vaccine-safety-summit/
https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2019/12/02/default-calendar/global-vaccine-safety-summit
Original Videos courtesy of Del BigTree
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPSpyEi01VI&feature=emb_logo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2IujhTdCLE&feature=emb_logo
This other link will lead you to the first infowars report where they put out this news for the very first time: https://www.brighteon.com/44062308-e212-4182-84b1-cd658761d2b2
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of January 12 2020 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
January 12 2020
On Dec 2nd and 3rd the UN funded WHO held a Global Vaccine Safety Summit where scientists admitted that vaccines are killing people, adjuvants in the vaccines are part of the problem, they have not conducted adequate safety studies. This is a bombshell report. See the links below for more videos.
https://www.infowars.com/top-u-n-scientist-admits-vaccines-killing-people-during-vaccine-safety-summit/
https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2019/12/02/default-calendar/global-vaccine-safety-summit
Original Videos courtesy of Del BigTree
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPSpyEi01VI&feature=emb_logo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2IujhTdCLE&feature=emb_logo
This other link will lead you to the first infowars report where they put out this news for the very first time: https://www.brighteon.com/44062308-e212-4182-84b1-cd658761d2b2
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of January 12 2020 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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