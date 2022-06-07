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0607-2022-- I TOLD YOU SO! DR LEE MERRITT AND DR EDWARD GROUP ECHO WHAT LYNN SAID SEVERAL VIDEOS AGO!
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736 views • June 07, 2022
Lynn discusses notes from bonus webinar interviews with Dr. Lee Merritt and Dr. Ed Group regarding urine therapy. Until recently it was difficult to find information on urine therapy in the United States. Information for that remedy was removed from public access with the advent of big pharma and the AMA around the time of WWI.
There is a link below to an earlier video done by Lynn. Why would you want to know this? What if there are supply chain shortages in supplements and medications? Then what? If you would like the notes from the interviews taken by Lynn, you can email [email protected] and request them. You can also wait for the blog to come out later this week that will be on our website https://plasmaenergysolution.com
What else can you do to maintain good health? See Lynn’s May 23rd video about therapies that have been removed from public information since the early 1900s. Learn how you can take care of yourself in the event of supply chain issues with medications and supplements! https://www.brighteon.com/d14145bf-784d-4f9d-a665-a5c8b7e2ad96
Be sure to see our special for June where you can purchase a certain number of vials and get free vials. Also, be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on our website.
If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
There is a link below to an earlier video done by Lynn. Why would you want to know this? What if there are supply chain shortages in supplements and medications? Then what? If you would like the notes from the interviews taken by Lynn, you can email [email protected] and request them. You can also wait for the blog to come out later this week that will be on our website https://plasmaenergysolution.com
What else can you do to maintain good health? See Lynn’s May 23rd video about therapies that have been removed from public information since the early 1900s. Learn how you can take care of yourself in the event of supply chain issues with medications and supplements! https://www.brighteon.com/d14145bf-784d-4f9d-a665-a5c8b7e2ad96
Be sure to see our special for June where you can purchase a certain number of vials and get free vials. Also, be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on our website.
If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.
Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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