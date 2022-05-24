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0523-2022--CANCER IS UP 1900%? MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS 600%? INFERTILITY 300% LYNN DISCUSSES MORE FROM DR BETSY EADS AND GREG HUNTER
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339 views • May 24, 2022
Lynn discusses Greg Hunter’s recent interview with Dr. Betsy Eads, a doctor who is working on the frontlines with hundreds of people dealing with CV and vaxxes. There are some stunning statistics from the leaked Department of Defense 2021 report, that is support by information from Canada and the UK. What can you do to maintain good health? Lynn discusses therapies that have been removed from public information since the early 1900s. Learn how you can take care of yourself in the even of supply chain issues with medications and supplements!
You can also find out about some great savings for you through midnight Pacific Time in May, 2022 by going to https://plasmaenergysolution.com Also, be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on our website.
If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.
be sure to see this video regarding upcoming issues ...go to 8 minutes...
https://rumble.com/v13u8pv-may-7-2022.html
here is the link to the interview with Greg Hunger and Dr. Eads:
https://usawatchdog.com/cv19-vax-causing-extreme-disease-dr-betsy-eads/
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
You can also find out about some great savings for you through midnight Pacific Time in May, 2022 by going to https://plasmaenergysolution.com Also, be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on our website.
If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.
be sure to see this video regarding upcoming issues ...go to 8 minutes...
https://rumble.com/v13u8pv-may-7-2022.html
here is the link to the interview with Greg Hunger and Dr. Eads:
https://usawatchdog.com/cv19-vax-causing-extreme-disease-dr-betsy-eads/
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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