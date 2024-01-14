This Isn't An Accident — It's Deliberate

Great Replacement ‘Conspiracy’ Theory

* The message has gone out all over the world.

* You’re not only allowed to come here illegally; this administration wants you to.

* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.

* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.





READ:



• We Can Replace Them

• Secret Documents Reveal Biden’s Border Crisis Was An Intentional Policy

• There’s Proof Biden’s Border Crisis Was Intentional And It’s Being Covered Up





Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (13 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6344862433112