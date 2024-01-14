This Isn't An Accident — It's Deliberate

Great Replacement ‘Conspiracy’ Theory
* The message has gone out all over the world.
* You’re not only allowed to come here illegally; this administration wants you to.
* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.
* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.
* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
READ:
• Secret Documents Reveal Biden’s Border Crisis Was An Intentional Policy
• There’s Proof Biden’s Border Crisis Was Intentional And It’s Being Covered Up
Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (13 January 2024)
