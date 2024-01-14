Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This Isn't An Accident — It's Deliberate
channel image
Son of the Republic
630 Subscribers
374 views
Published Yesterday

Great Replacement ‘Conspiracy’ Theory

* The message has gone out all over the world.

* You’re not only allowed to come here illegally; this administration wants you to.

* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.

* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.


READ:

• We Can Replace Them

Secret Documents Reveal Biden’s Border Crisis Was An Intentional Policy

There’s Proof Biden’s Border Crisis Was Intentional And It’s Being Covered Up


Fox News | Life, Liberty & Levin (13 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6344862433112

Keywords
border crisisborder securityjoe bidensouthern borderconspiracy theoryglobalismillegal immigrantmark levinmass migrationmigration crisismigrant crisisinfiltrationbroken borderillegal aliensubversionopen borderassimilationmigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacementvictor davis hansonreplacement theoryillegal migrantdemographic destiny

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket