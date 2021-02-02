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The Ultimate Anti-Cancer Diet - Lonnell’s Holistic Approach to Prostate Cancer
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149 views • February 02, 2021
We are pleased to bring you Lonnell’s approach to cancer… and the holistic choices that have worked for him. You can watch more from Lonnell after this, here: https://www.brighteon.com/650fc189-0f92-4351-87cc-265fc3a28789
We are eager to share these stories with our viewers in hopes that this will inspire you to choose a path that works for you.
Here are some of the important nutritional choices that Lonnell has made to stay healthy:
- Eliminate red meat and dairy
- Increase raw foods and green vegetables (especially cruciferous veggies!)
- Take chlorella
- Avoid fried foods
- Drink kombucha (he even makes his own!)
Watch until the end to find out the powerful lesson that he’s learned from his experience with cancer.
If you like this video, please give it a thumbs up and share it with others you love and care about.
WATCH MORE INCREDIBLE CANCER SURVIVOR STORIES: https://tinyurl.com/cancer-surviors-playlist
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Have you survived a cancer diagnosis and lived to tell about it?
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://tinyurl.com/your-cancer-story
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site
Support our mission by commenting and sharing with your friends and family.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty (co-founder of TTAC) & Charlene Bollinger (co-founder & CEO) are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that conventional medicine did NOT offer the most effective treatments available, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden treatments. As they dug deeper, they couldn't ignore what they saw: vaccines are hurting our children. What they uncovered helped to create multiple awe-inspiring docu-series including The Truth About Vaccines.
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News. Watch the latest program here: https://tinyurl.com/GHN-playlist
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
We are eager to share these stories with our viewers in hopes that this will inspire you to choose a path that works for you.
Here are some of the important nutritional choices that Lonnell has made to stay healthy:
- Eliminate red meat and dairy
- Increase raw foods and green vegetables (especially cruciferous veggies!)
- Take chlorella
- Avoid fried foods
- Drink kombucha (he even makes his own!)
Watch until the end to find out the powerful lesson that he’s learned from his experience with cancer.
If you like this video, please give it a thumbs up and share it with others you love and care about.
WATCH MORE INCREDIBLE CANCER SURVIVOR STORIES: https://tinyurl.com/cancer-surviors-playlist
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Have you survived a cancer diagnosis and lived to tell about it?
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://tinyurl.com/your-cancer-story
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site
Support our mission by commenting and sharing with your friends and family.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty (co-founder of TTAC) & Charlene Bollinger (co-founder & CEO) are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that conventional medicine did NOT offer the most effective treatments available, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden treatments. As they dug deeper, they couldn't ignore what they saw: vaccines are hurting our children. What they uncovered helped to create multiple awe-inspiring docu-series including The Truth About Vaccines.
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News. Watch the latest program here: https://tinyurl.com/GHN-playlist
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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