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Prostate Cancer Survivor Story - Lonnell's Holistic Approach
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249 views • February 03, 2021
The doctor told Lonnell his options for treatment just after being diagnosed with prostate cancer, but he needed time to decide. Watch Lonnell overcome cancer on his terms, and go here for other cancer survivor stories: https://tinyurl.com/cancer-surviors-playlist
First, join Lonnell as he relives the tragic moment he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Left confused and shocked, Lonnell had trouble comprehending his diagnosis.
Next, hear how the doctors tried to rush Lonnell into surgery before he had time to process this life-changing news.
Still feeling shocked and in awe, Lonnell prayed to God to give him more time.
Lonnell knew the dangers that these procedures his healthcare professionals were offering… And knew there had to be alternative prostate cancer treatments out there.
Watch to learn the three words that changed Lonnell’s life and gave him a new perspective during his cancer research.
Hear how Lonnell’s holistic health research and faith led him to The Truth About Cancer and natural prostate cancer treatments.
Lonnell urges you to not deny the diagnosis, but to defy the verdict… Watch until the end to discover his encouraging words that got him through his time in need!
Finally, hear the steps Lonnell takes to treat his prostate cancer naturally.
Cancer does not have to be a death sentence. Click this link to hear more stories of people who overcame what they thought was the worst news they would ever hear: https://www.brighteon.com/f792a9ea-84c2-4ead-8f48-99fb829db7e3
If you like this video, please give it a thumbs up and share it with others you love and care about.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Have you survived a cancer diagnosis and lived to tell about it?
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://tinyurl.com/your-cancer-story
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site
Support our mission by commenting and sharing with your friends and family.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty (co-founder of TTAC) & Charlene Bollinger (co-founder & CEO) are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that conventional medicine did NOT offer the most effective treatments available, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden treatments. As they dug deeper, they couldn't ignore what they saw: vaccines are hurting our children. What they uncovered helped to create multiple awe-inspiring docu-series including The Truth About Vaccines.
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News. Watch the latest program here: https://tinyurl.com/GHN-playlist
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
First, join Lonnell as he relives the tragic moment he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Left confused and shocked, Lonnell had trouble comprehending his diagnosis.
Next, hear how the doctors tried to rush Lonnell into surgery before he had time to process this life-changing news.
Still feeling shocked and in awe, Lonnell prayed to God to give him more time.
Lonnell knew the dangers that these procedures his healthcare professionals were offering… And knew there had to be alternative prostate cancer treatments out there.
Watch to learn the three words that changed Lonnell’s life and gave him a new perspective during his cancer research.
Hear how Lonnell’s holistic health research and faith led him to The Truth About Cancer and natural prostate cancer treatments.
Lonnell urges you to not deny the diagnosis, but to defy the verdict… Watch until the end to discover his encouraging words that got him through his time in need!
Finally, hear the steps Lonnell takes to treat his prostate cancer naturally.
Cancer does not have to be a death sentence. Click this link to hear more stories of people who overcame what they thought was the worst news they would ever hear: https://www.brighteon.com/f792a9ea-84c2-4ead-8f48-99fb829db7e3
If you like this video, please give it a thumbs up and share it with others you love and care about.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Have you survived a cancer diagnosis and lived to tell about it?
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://tinyurl.com/your-cancer-story
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site
Support our mission by commenting and sharing with your friends and family.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty (co-founder of TTAC) & Charlene Bollinger (co-founder & CEO) are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that conventional medicine did NOT offer the most effective treatments available, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden treatments. As they dug deeper, they couldn't ignore what they saw: vaccines are hurting our children. What they uncovered helped to create multiple awe-inspiring docu-series including The Truth About Vaccines.
Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News. Watch the latest program here: https://tinyurl.com/GHN-playlist
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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