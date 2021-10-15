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Black Star-Superplume-Covid Bioweapon Report for 2021 Newsletter 41: October 14, 2021
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841 views • October 15, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Warning!!! The Superplume has reached a threshold number of mantle plume/hotspot connections (map and info) causing the Superplume to grow OUT OF CONTROL and accelerate the Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon (video report).
--
Ten harmonic tremors (including this 6.9 Vanuatu Quake @520.4-K, 7.3 Vanuatu Quake @ 535.8-K depth from last week) struck under the Fiji-side of the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone with six striking below the 520-km discontinuity (info) in the earth mantle transition zone (wiki). We see some signs of earthquake tremors being triggered by the 6.9 + 7.3 Vanuatu Quakes, but not nearly the expected amount, which represent signs that the Superplume is filling the entire transition zone.
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Today’s articles:
Terral03.com Ozarks Land Acquisition Committee Has Offer Accepted on First Survival Group Property
Written by Terral
October 14, 2021
Watch Special Report Video (10.14.2021): https://www.brighteon.com/cc87d7b7-35d3-465c-acd6-399dd8edbfbb
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Financial Expert Dan Celia Warns of ‘Severe Food Crisis’
Submitted by Reynald
https://www.toddstarnes.com/show/financial-expert-dan-celia-warns-of-severe-food-crisis/
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Non-Toxic Gas to Be Deployed in 100+ NYC Locations, Including Transit, In Bio-Attack Readiness Test
Submitted by Jenny
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/non-toxic-gas-to-be-deployed-in-100-nyc-locations-including-transit-in-bio-attack-readiness-test
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Keystone Meat/Pork
Submitted by Jeff
Hi Terral/hope all is well
I was able to pick up Keystone Pork & Beef for testing. (Magnet did not stick ----> editable Pork)
The magnet did not stick, and the Dog & Cat chowed down licked their bowls.
--
Question about The Nano Silver
Written by Amy and Terral
October 14, 2021
I am still working on the video; I have been busy prepping. I have a question about the nano silver. I heard you say that if it’s not your nano silver that it might not be good enough to be a part of the group. As I signed up for the LLC board this morning, that concerns me.
--
Nano Silver and Borax Regimen Questions
Written by Jason and Terral
October 14, 2021
Hey Terral, I want to firstly thank you for your willingness to respond to emails, and secondly, I want to apologize for asking you menial questions that I could have researched myself. I did the search on Sodium Tetraborate and determined it is the right stuff.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Warning!!! The Superplume has reached a threshold number of mantle plume/hotspot connections (map and info) causing the Superplume to grow OUT OF CONTROL and accelerate the Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon (video report).
--
Ten harmonic tremors (including this 6.9 Vanuatu Quake @520.4-K, 7.3 Vanuatu Quake @ 535.8-K depth from last week) struck under the Fiji-side of the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone with six striking below the 520-km discontinuity (info) in the earth mantle transition zone (wiki). We see some signs of earthquake tremors being triggered by the 6.9 + 7.3 Vanuatu Quakes, but not nearly the expected amount, which represent signs that the Superplume is filling the entire transition zone.
--
Today’s articles:
Terral03.com Ozarks Land Acquisition Committee Has Offer Accepted on First Survival Group Property
Written by Terral
October 14, 2021
Watch Special Report Video (10.14.2021): https://www.brighteon.com/cc87d7b7-35d3-465c-acd6-399dd8edbfbb
--
Financial Expert Dan Celia Warns of ‘Severe Food Crisis’
Submitted by Reynald
https://www.toddstarnes.com/show/financial-expert-dan-celia-warns-of-severe-food-crisis/
--
Non-Toxic Gas to Be Deployed in 100+ NYC Locations, Including Transit, In Bio-Attack Readiness Test
Submitted by Jenny
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/non-toxic-gas-to-be-deployed-in-100-nyc-locations-including-transit-in-bio-attack-readiness-test
--
Keystone Meat/Pork
Submitted by Jeff
Hi Terral/hope all is well
I was able to pick up Keystone Pork & Beef for testing. (Magnet did not stick ----> editable Pork)
The magnet did not stick, and the Dog & Cat chowed down licked their bowls.
--
Question about The Nano Silver
Written by Amy and Terral
October 14, 2021
I am still working on the video; I have been busy prepping. I have a question about the nano silver. I heard you say that if it’s not your nano silver that it might not be good enough to be a part of the group. As I signed up for the LLC board this morning, that concerns me.
--
Nano Silver and Borax Regimen Questions
Written by Jason and Terral
October 14, 2021
Hey Terral, I want to firstly thank you for your willingness to respond to emails, and secondly, I want to apologize for asking you menial questions that I could have researched myself. I did the search on Sodium Tetraborate and determined it is the right stuff.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
Keywords
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