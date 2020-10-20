The Missing 411: The Hunted

Hunters have been disappearing from North American wildlands for hundreds of years, many without leaving a trace. Former police detective David Paulides was initially brought on to investigate the circumstances around the many mysterious disappearances - here he presents the haunting true stories of hunters experiencing the unexplainable.

Missing 411: The Hunted is based on the book by Paulides, which documents 185 cases of missing peoples from four different countries. All 185 cases fit a narrowly defined profile that was refined after researching thousands of missing person reports; these cases are the most difficult, defy common sense, challenge conventional wisdom and remain unexplained.





*In Lies WE Trust.

*Cult Of The Medics • Chapter 1

∅Piece by piece people are learning the hidden story. Question Everything. Do your own research. Don't take this video content or any other of here as the final say. Stay Aware Warriors!

