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9 de abril - GuitarraVallenata Acompañante - Diomedes Diaz
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11 views • December 17, 2020
La transcripción de acordes en formato PDF se encuentra en la página oficial.
Listas automáticas:
GuitarraVallenta Acompañante
Tecnicas para acompañar:
Rasgueos Vallenatos para tocar con guitarra (Compilados)
https://www.brighteon.com/a211a718-b6b0-4c1d-a6bb-b4d8086f52a3
Contacto: [email protected]
Sitio oficial: https://guitarravallenata.org
Pasos a seguir para mostrar aprecio a mi contenido:
1. viendo mis vídeos de principio a fin
2. dejando tu comentario;
3. dejandome saber si te gustó/disgustó;
4. y compartiéndolo con tus redes sociales.
#GuitarraVallenata #Vallenato #Valledupar #Guacharaca #Colombia
Listas automáticas:
GuitarraVallenta Acompañante
Tecnicas para acompañar:
Rasgueos Vallenatos para tocar con guitarra (Compilados)
https://www.brighteon.com/a211a718-b6b0-4c1d-a6bb-b4d8086f52a3
Contacto: [email protected]
Sitio oficial: https://guitarravallenata.org
Pasos a seguir para mostrar aprecio a mi contenido:
1. viendo mis vídeos de principio a fin
2. dejando tu comentario;
3. dejandome saber si te gustó/disgustó;
4. y compartiéndolo con tus redes sociales.
#GuitarraVallenata #Vallenato #Valledupar #Guacharaca #Colombia
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