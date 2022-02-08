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PSEC - 2022 - Is There A Better Name For It? | 432hz [hd 720p]
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ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - Is There A Better Name For It?" -- some people think that the scamdemic is a genocide, but is there a more accurate name for it?
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Max Igan, Jeff Berwick, Misc
Hashtags: #scamdemic #genocide #covid #tyranny
Metatags Space Separated: scamdemic genocide covid tyranny
Metatags Comma Separated: scamdemic, genocide, covid, tyranny
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hqbReQiun0zs/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1337659705710874633?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Is-There-A-Better-Name-For-It----432hz--hd-720p-:1?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vucxso-psec-2022-is-there-a-better-name-for-it-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/HBvwdEE
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/4245aed9-176e-4619-9bde-a4ab683848be
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/Lvk2B1i4dF9E8oW
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=c21a94b26ba7355229c1439855fd85a9454d28619bafba19cdf6258633b524e7&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/1080/psec-2022-is-there-a-better-name-for-it-432hz-hd-480p
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Max Igan, Jeff Berwick, Misc
Hashtags: #scamdemic #genocide #covid #tyranny
Metatags Space Separated: scamdemic genocide covid tyranny
Metatags Comma Separated: scamdemic, genocide, covid, tyranny
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hqbReQiun0zs/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1337659705710874633?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Is-There-A-Better-Name-For-It----432hz--hd-720p-:1?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vucxso-psec-2022-is-there-a-better-name-for-it-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/HBvwdEE
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/4245aed9-176e-4619-9bde-a4ab683848be
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/Lvk2B1i4dF9E8oW
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=c21a94b26ba7355229c1439855fd85a9454d28619bafba19cdf6258633b524e7&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/1080/psec-2022-is-there-a-better-name-for-it-432hz-hd-480p
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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