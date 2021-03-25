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God's Temple of Truth Series - Mark Woodman
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27 views • March 25, 2021
God's Temple of Truth Series - Mark Woodman
https://www.brighteon.com/ca451cce-f251-4cae-9cd0-f76a03ef7e38
11 part teaching series on the Sanctuary of God, Moses Tabernacle built following God's detailed plans by Moses and the children of Israel.
Mark delves into the various levels of the Sanctuary and teaches how it pertains to both the Old and New Testaments
Part #1 of #11 starts here:
https://www.brighteon.com/ca451cce-f251-4cae-9cd0-f76a03ef7e38
https://www.brighteon.com/ca451cce-f251-4cae-9cd0-f76a03ef7e38
11 part teaching series on the Sanctuary of God, Moses Tabernacle built following God's detailed plans by Moses and the children of Israel.
Mark delves into the various levels of the Sanctuary and teaches how it pertains to both the Old and New Testaments
Part #1 of #11 starts here:
https://www.brighteon.com/ca451cce-f251-4cae-9cd0-f76a03ef7e38
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