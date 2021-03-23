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God's Temple of Truth - #1 The Critical Component - Mark Woodman
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4 views • March 23, 2021
God's Temple of Truth - #1 The Critical Component - Mark Woodman
12 video presentations in total
Each video presentation follows in numerical order:
Preface - 1 - 2 - 3 -4 - 5A -5B - 6A - 6B - 7 - 8A - 8B
"Through personal research, I have come to understand that the relevance of the Old Testament Sanctuary goes much deeper than previously realised.
In order to assist others to also appreciate the theological significance of the sanctuary truth, I endeavour in this series, "God's Temple of Truth", to explain, through personally constructed diagrams, relevant questions and Scriptural references these redemption truths homiletic ally.
It is my sincere wish that this Illustrative method will be a blessing to all."
Mark Woodman
These DVDs are made available because of your support and donations. If you were blessed by this prevention, please consider supporting Steps to Life.
You can order the whole series as a DVD set here:
https://steps.org.au/Shop/Mark-Woodman/gods-temple-of-truth.html
12 video presentations in total
Each video presentation follows in numerical order:
Preface - 1 - 2 - 3 -4 - 5A -5B - 6A - 6B - 7 - 8A - 8B
"Through personal research, I have come to understand that the relevance of the Old Testament Sanctuary goes much deeper than previously realised.
In order to assist others to also appreciate the theological significance of the sanctuary truth, I endeavour in this series, "God's Temple of Truth", to explain, through personally constructed diagrams, relevant questions and Scriptural references these redemption truths homiletic ally.
It is my sincere wish that this Illustrative method will be a blessing to all."
Mark Woodman
These DVDs are made available because of your support and donations. If you were blessed by this prevention, please consider supporting Steps to Life.
You can order the whole series as a DVD set here:
https://steps.org.au/Shop/Mark-Woodman/gods-temple-of-truth.html
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