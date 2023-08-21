Create New Account
P.10 Mullein Tea Chat with EK: There are more of the WORST PEOPLE THAT HAVE EVER LIVED ALIVE TODAY; and more MVI_3844-5merged
EK the Urban Yeti
231 Subscribers
13 views
Published 17 hours ago

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/5b8489e6-a1e7-4c6b-b609-43143fee24f5

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/fc29a0eb-f69d-4b65-8383-2bd1588a8c16

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/46630878-350c-435e-baac-294ed3af8061

Watch P.4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f329fe53-e655-46a4-8497-f9e778126fa1

Watch P.5 here: https://www.brighteon.com/e4230975-9303-4aea-b3fb-fe7d4cd17198

Watch P.6 here: https://www.brighteon.com/4d3abe64-ccf2-43a4-9f19-141b56af6e2f

Watch P.6 (alt. url) here: https://www.brighteon.com/0288296c-e5c3-4009-82a1-18a38f30d2d2

Watch P.7 here: https://www.brighteon.com/3c4eb682-9cfd-444d-90a1-b75ab716d28c

Watch P.8 here: https://www.brighteon.com/295b92da-2dc5-413c-940d-25d6560dc271

Watch P.9 here: https://www.brighteon.com/bb821812-e1d1-496e-85cd-c44c8f65b8e5

It’s mullein tea chat time: I focus on the stressful fact that there has never been a greater percentage of the worst people, judged by their behaviour (being the smoke leading to their inner world fire), than in all the world’s history, and some things we can do about it.

Keywords
healthfoodpreppinggardensurvivalgarlicmedicineturmericlemonpotatoeshomegreen tearecipesparsleyaloe verablack teafennelbamboodoveschickweedradium weedbird-feedermullein teastray cats

