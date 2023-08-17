P.4 Mullein Tea Chat with EK: There are more of the WORST PEOPLE THAT HAVE EVER LIVED ALIVE TODAY; and more MVI_3691-2merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/5b8489e6-a1e7-4c6b-b609-43143fee24f5

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/fc29a0eb-f69d-4b65-8383-2bd1588a8c16

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/46630878-350c-435e-baac-294ed3af8061

It’s mullein tea chat time: I focus on the stressful fact that there has never been a greater percentage of the worst people, judged by their behaviour (being the smoke leading to their inner world fire), than in all the world’s history, and some things we can do about it.