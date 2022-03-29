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AUSTRALIA TRACKING OF THE MAN MADE GEO MANIPULATED THERMO "MINUS 60 DEGREES"CLOUD SEEDING GOV PROGRAM THATS KILLED HUNDREDS
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101 views • March 29, 2022
AUSTRALIA TRACKING OF THE GEO MANIPULATED THERMO CLOUD SEEDING THATS KILLED THOUSANDS!
THE MOTHER OF ALL WEATHER BOMBS - https://www.brighteon.com/912d89f0-fcf3-45cf-8de3-2ae2097388e4
AUSTRALIA STILL GETTING POUNDED BY THE RAAF AND NAVY ON ITS OWN PEOPLE - https://www.brighteon.com/2dfc9215-94ce-4c7f-a6da-bcf8cc507656
THE MOTHER OF ALL WEATHER BOMBS - https://www.brighteon.com/912d89f0-fcf3-45cf-8de3-2ae2097388e4
AUSTRALIA STILL GETTING POUNDED BY THE RAAF AND NAVY ON ITS OWN PEOPLE - https://www.brighteon.com/2dfc9215-94ce-4c7f-a6da-bcf8cc507656
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