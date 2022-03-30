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AUSTRALIA STILL GETTING HAMMERED WITH MANUFACTURED WEATHER
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277 views • March 30, 2022
SOURCE:
CLOUDWATCHERS
https://t.me/chemtrailwatch
28.03.22
RAAF Possibly Cloud Seeding just today
EXACTLY where the severe weather warnings have been put in place for the next few days.
Flights from the last few days are even worse!
They want you gone, folks.
Shared from and subscribe to:
FireMedic8
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/firemedic8
CLOUDWATCHERS
https://t.me/chemtrailwatch
28.03.22
RAAF Possibly Cloud Seeding just today
EXACTLY where the severe weather warnings have been put in place for the next few days.
Flights from the last few days are even worse!
They want you gone, folks.
Shared from and subscribe to:
FireMedic8
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/firemedic8
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