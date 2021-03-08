Revelation 13:1 I saw a beast rise up out of the sea

Revelation 13:1And I stood upon the sand of the sea, and saw a beast rise up out of the sea,having seven heads and ten horns, and upon his horns ten crowns, and upon hisheads the name of blasphemy.2 And the beast which I saw was like unto a leopard, and his feet were as thefeet of a bear, and his mouth as the mouth of a lion: and the dragon gave himhis power, and his seat, and great authority.In Revelation 13:1-2 the Beast rising out of the sea was like a Leopard and we can also read in the Book of Revelation about a woman who sat on a Scarletcoloured beast.Revelation 17:3So he carried me away in the spirit into the wilderness: and I saw a woman sit upon a scarlet coloured beast, full of names of blasphemy, having seven headsand ten horns.In the Book of Revelation the scarlet coloured beast is rather like a replica of the great red Dragon that had 7 crowns instead of 10 crowns like the Beast rising out of the Sea. Shown under this Angle, it is obvious that the Beast was spiritually under the authority of the Devil.Revelation 12:3And there appeared another wonder in heaven; and behold a great red dragon,having seven heads and ten horns, and seven crowns upon his heads.By now you are probably asking: could it be possible that we are actually dealing with two different beasts? We have one like a Leopard and another one was scarlet couloured, are there two separate Beasts?The woman sitting on the Scarlet coloured Beast is Jerusalem, please read thisrelated Studies:And I saw a woman sit upon a scarlet coloured beastNow let's focus on the 10 Horns on the Scarlet coloured Beast and the 10 Hornson the Beast that was like a Leopard:Revelation 17:12And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, which have received no kingdomas yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast.13 These have one mind, and shall give their power and strength unto the beast.14 These shall make war with the Lamb, and the Lamb shall overcome them: for heis Lord of lords, and King of kings: and they that are with him are called, and chosen, and faithful.In the vision of the Apostle John these 10 Horns made war with Christ and withhis chosen and faithful followers. From 33 AD to 70 AD the High Priests of theJerusalem's Temple had crucified Christ, persecuted and killed Saints of theearly Church. The meaning of Christ and his faithful followers overcoming theseten Horns is not that obvious, fortunately the Holy Spirit has revealed it in thefollowing verses:Revelation 2:10 ... be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life.11: He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; He that overcometh shall not be hurt of the second death.Rev 12:10: And I heard a loud voice saying in heaven, Now is come salvation,and strength, and the kingdom of our God, and the power of his Christ: forthe accuser of our brethren is cast down, which accused them before our Godday and night.11: And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.Christ and his faithful followers overcame the High Priests of Jerusalem who had condemned them to death and caused them to be killed. By suffering Martyrdom Christ and his called, chosen and faithful followers were victorious over the High Priests and their Father the Devil. Death could not hold them, they were gloriously resurrected and these High Priests and their possessed devotees were cast into the Lake of Fire.We are not done yet, this is not the end of the Study. There is still more in the Book of Revelation about the ten Horns of the Beast:Revelation 17:16And the ten horns which thou sawest upon the beast, these shall hate the whore,and shall make her desolate and naked, and shall eat her flesh, and burn her withfire.These are the 10 horns from Apostle John's Vision of the Beast coming up out the Sea which he described as being like a leopard with a Lion's Moutn and Bear's feet. It was shown to Apostle John different Aspects of the Same Beast, it was Politically under the authority of the Roman Empire. These 10 Horns from the Roman Empire had made Jerusalem and her Temple Desolate in 70 AD. Please read:Abomination of Desolation - Prophet DanielOnly 5,000 Characters can be inscribed in a Video Description. The Subject of the Beasts of Revelation was divided into couple Studies. These very important Studies are posted on Brighteon, you can search their Titles or click on the Links:Revelation 13:14 Image of the Beast which had the Wound by a SwordRevelation 17:7 I will show thee the Mystery of the Woman and of the Beast that carrieth her