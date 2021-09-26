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RED ALERT: Aerosolized skin-penetrating nanoparticle spike protein attack vector CONFIRMED
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64 views • September 26, 2021
Prepare for a flood of intel in today’s Situation Update podcast shown below. Beyond the world bombshell DARPA document leaked to DRASTIC, which shows that EcoHealth Alliance and Fauci conspired to release aerosolized, skin-penetrating spike protein nanoparticles into wild bat populations in China (which would immediately leap to humans as planned), we also have bombshell intel about something else that makes it even worse.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-23-leaked-darpa-document-confirms-attack-on-humanity-using-aerosolized-skin-penetrating-nanoparticle-spike-proteins.html
0:00 Intro
1:39 News
7:50 Intel
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/358dc7fe-2580-40c6-8a90-13a13175caf5
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-23-leaked-darpa-document-confirms-attack-on-humanity-using-aerosolized-skin-penetrating-nanoparticle-spike-proteins.html
0:00 Intro
1:39 News
7:50 Intel
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/358dc7fe-2580-40c6-8a90-13a13175caf5
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