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Situation Update, Sep 23, 2021 - RED ALERT: Aerosolized skin-penetrating nanoparticle spike protein attack vector CONFIRMED
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256382 views • September 23, 2021
Prepare for a flood of intel in today’s Situation Update podcast shown below. Beyond the world bombshell DARPA document leaked to DRASTIC, which shows that EcoHealth Alliance and Fauci conspired to release aerosolized, skin-penetrating spike protein nanoparticles into wild bat populations in China (which would immediately leap to humans as planned), we also have bombshell intel about something else that makes it even worse.

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-09-23-leaked-darpa-document-confirms-attack-on-humanity-using-aerosolized-skin-penetrating-nanoparticle-spike-proteins.html

0:00 Intro
1:39 News
7:50 Intel

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mike adamsvaccinesattackamericagenocideusainsanitypandemicfascismmedical tyrannyexterminationnanoparticleanti-vaxxerscovid-19situation updatespike proteins
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