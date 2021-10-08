© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hands Up! (4th of 4) Unholy Hands * Put your Damn Hands Up
Follow
0
Share
Report
47 views • October 08, 2021
(* Playlist links below) Decoding the gesture... When it comes to raising hands, God's people raise holy hands in the petitioning of God, in thanking and praising and worshiping Him and in blessing His people. In contrast, the Adversary deceives and inspires his followers to raise unholy hands to honor him while cursing God and His people.
Playlist links:
1) Hands Up! Decoding the Symbolism
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mmFpzKd7iYum/
https://www.brighteon.com/3101dfc3-a39f-4842-8963-fce53c9fa946
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/HandsUp_1.mp4
2) Hands Up! Are YOU being victimized? Decoding the Symbolism
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ThyxriP8bh9g/
https://www.brighteon.com/59cf53b6-72b6-46f0-a5ce-aa2186a4fe0e
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/HandsUp_2.mp4
3) Hands Up! Social Activism Psy-Ops
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FSr3pBoVIAFO/
https://www.brighteon.com/6b867c07-1690-4c80-81c6-9ae9c777dab7
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/HandsUp_3.mp4
4) Hands Up! Unholy Hands * Put your Damn Hands Up
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aWkMHI8ZlIx1/
https://www.brighteon.com/41045488-d513-4d4b-9175-39cd3c588756
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/HandsUp_4.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P59G8zKfkT8&;list=PLy484zC8t1Le0eSouX0iErGKo_fT09kVr&index=36
https://theopenscroll.com/audio/WCT_ThePendingResetOfTime.mp3
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Playlist links:
1) Hands Up! Decoding the Symbolism
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mmFpzKd7iYum/
https://www.brighteon.com/3101dfc3-a39f-4842-8963-fce53c9fa946
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/HandsUp_1.mp4
2) Hands Up! Are YOU being victimized? Decoding the Symbolism
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ThyxriP8bh9g/
https://www.brighteon.com/59cf53b6-72b6-46f0-a5ce-aa2186a4fe0e
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/HandsUp_2.mp4
3) Hands Up! Social Activism Psy-Ops
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FSr3pBoVIAFO/
https://www.brighteon.com/6b867c07-1690-4c80-81c6-9ae9c777dab7
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/HandsUp_3.mp4
4) Hands Up! Unholy Hands * Put your Damn Hands Up
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aWkMHI8ZlIx1/
https://www.brighteon.com/41045488-d513-4d4b-9175-39cd3c588756
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/HandsUp_4.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P59G8zKfkT8&;list=PLy484zC8t1Le0eSouX0iErGKo_fT09kVr&index=36
https://theopenscroll.com/audio/WCT_ThePendingResetOfTime.mp3
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.