Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Left's Anti-American Agenda
channel image
Son of the Republic
629 Subscribers
22 views
Published a day ago

Can leftists’ actions be explained away as error, failure or incompetence?

Are their actions better explained as malevolent, successful plots?

Are they installed to expedite Operation Take Down America?


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (10 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/454hJmqEQRU

Keywords
treasonevilactivismcommunismsocialismliberalismglobalismfascismtyrannymarxismprogressivismtakedowninfiltrationleftismideologysubversionradicalismtotalitarianismnihilismextremismnefariousgreg kellyanti-americanismmalevolencebelligerent occupation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket