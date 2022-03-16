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Sydney Lee - STFU Karen | Original Full | 432hz [hd 720p]
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0 view • March 16, 2022
Original Description: "I composed this short piano song in less than 30 minutes because the annoyance was real. I dedicate this song to all the wannabe critics. I hope you like it and if you don't, well, eat my dick. This is an original piano composition so you better think 10x before you steal my shit."
LOL with that said, nothing stolen and all credit given to the original content creator.
Hashtags: #stfu #karen #song #music #comedy
Metatags Space Separated: stfu karen song music comedy
Metatags Comma Separated: stfu, karen, song, music, comedy
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZtdQgdqzJ0
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HMQZAkGyVDcf/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1350644003279736841?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Sydney-Lee---STFU-Karen---Original-Full---432hz--hd-720p-:e?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vxiu87-sydney-lee-stfu-karen-original-full-432hz-hd-720p.html
Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/Jj5vnrr
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/40bef1ef-f5b7-4840-90c3-b2ae7975ae30
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/sydney-lee-stfu-karen-original-full-432hz-hd-720p_GGoETT4IzcpIfIm.html
Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=c0b74b9f0222ff6b3d2463e835b9cbe45e6271e408cb875573b011f76bd22097&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Mirrored On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/1774/sydney-lee-stfu-karen-original-full-432hz-hd-720p
Mirrored On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/78012_original-description-quot-i-composed-this-short-piano-song-in-less-than-30-minut.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
LOL with that said, nothing stolen and all credit given to the original content creator.
Hashtags: #stfu #karen #song #music #comedy
Metatags Space Separated: stfu karen song music comedy
Metatags Comma Separated: stfu, karen, song, music, comedy
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZtdQgdqzJ0
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HMQZAkGyVDcf/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1350644003279736841?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Sydney-Lee---STFU-Karen---Original-Full---432hz--hd-720p-:e?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vxiu87-sydney-lee-stfu-karen-original-full-432hz-hd-720p.html
Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/Jj5vnrr
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/40bef1ef-f5b7-4840-90c3-b2ae7975ae30
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/sydney-lee-stfu-karen-original-full-432hz-hd-720p_GGoETT4IzcpIfIm.html
Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=c0b74b9f0222ff6b3d2463e835b9cbe45e6271e408cb875573b011f76bd22097&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Mirrored On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/1774/sydney-lee-stfu-karen-original-full-432hz-hd-720p
Mirrored On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/78012_original-description-quot-i-composed-this-short-piano-song-in-less-than-30-minut.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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