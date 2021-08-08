© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Secret Space Fleet Antigravity SUPPORT Gary Mckinnon with Ed Grimsley 2009 HD Delta rev
Follow
0
Share
Report
411 views • August 08, 2021
Secret Space Fleet Antigravity SUPPORT Gary Mckinnon with Ed Grimsley 2009 HD Delta rev , ,
Tag : secret,ufo,ovni,ufo info,ovni info,gary mckinnon,ed grimsley,antigravity,secret space fleet, infra red , , WEBSITE : https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage , , YouTube - URL : https://youtu.be/tOyizlAngFE , DOWNLOAD , In INFRA RED THEY can really see THE HEAT ! , BOOK : The Principles From Relatively , FROM , Professor Seinichi Seiki , PRINTED in Japan , in , THE ISLAND of EHIME , -- atomic resonance MAKES it notmally "unvisible" , BUT WITH Infra red camera , one can see the heat AT HIGH SPEED !
https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/s/secret-space-fleet-antigravity-support-gary-mckinnon-with-ed-grimsley-us ,
--
-- https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/coronavirus ---
-- - - - K - - - C - - - -- Коронавирусы -- коронавіруси --
--- https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/koronavirus ---
--- https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/коронавирусы -- (see cyrillic) -- COPY + PAST everything , https://www.brighteon.com/25922e70-a0f7-4337-9fc1-313a7e0ee36e , Testimonio de Joseph Spencer, EX HOMBRE DE NEGRO , , OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
Tag : secret,ufo,ovni,ufo info,ovni info,gary mckinnon,ed grimsley,antigravity,secret space fleet, infra red , , WEBSITE : https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/homepage , , YouTube - URL : https://youtu.be/tOyizlAngFE , DOWNLOAD , In INFRA RED THEY can really see THE HEAT ! , BOOK : The Principles From Relatively , FROM , Professor Seinichi Seiki , PRINTED in Japan , in , THE ISLAND of EHIME , -- atomic resonance MAKES it notmally "unvisible" , BUT WITH Infra red camera , one can see the heat AT HIGH SPEED !
https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/s/secret-space-fleet-antigravity-support-gary-mckinnon-with-ed-grimsley-us ,
--
-- https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/coronavirus ---
-- - - - K - - - C - - - -- Коронавирусы -- коронавіруси --
--- https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/koronavirus ---
--- https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/коронавирусы -- (see cyrillic) -- COPY + PAST everything , https://www.brighteon.com/25922e70-a0f7-4337-9fc1-313a7e0ee36e , Testimonio de Joseph Spencer, EX HOMBRE DE NEGRO , , OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.