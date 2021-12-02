© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** OMICRON FALSE FLAG ** - Power Hungry Deep State Dems Will Only Intensify Lockdowns – Tucker Carlson – 01/Dec/2021
Follow
1
Share
Report
658 views • December 02, 2021
** PATRIOT PURGE ** - The True Story Behind Jan.6 – Pts. 1/2/3 -Tucker Carlson - 04/Nov/2021
_ Video & Article: https://www.brighteon.com/5f749888-398a-47c4-8bfd-9c60d3fbfafb
** Omicron variant of COVID threatens post-lockdown economic recovery
- Natural News, Ramon Tomey – 30/Nov/2021
- Article: https://naturalnews.com/2021-11-30-covid-omicron-variant-threatens-post-lockdown-recovery.html#
-- The recent Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) variant identified in South Africa appears to threaten the world’s post-lockdown economic recovery.
Experts say the B11529 omicron strain, which is much more infectious than the earlier B16172 delta variant, could prolong the ongoing inflation in the United States.
- Cont'd --
** Australia's 'Mass Death Camps' And Manhunts For 'Quarantine Prison Escapees' Are Showing The World The Globalists Tyrannical Hand
- All News Pipeline, Alan Barton – 02/Dec/2021
- Article: https://allnewspipeline.com/Mass_Death_Camps_And_Manhunts.php
-- - 'This is martial law, this is a war crime, this is a crime against humanity'
As in all analogies, you cannot take the similarities or comparisons too far or they fall completely apart; they are meant only to give an impression that is easily recognized. This wisdom applies to the following one as well.
Shakespeare started this one and our modern world plays it out. The cuckold nations reel under the stresses of the deceptions of the Illuminati and their scheming to bring about the “most dangerous piece of lechery that ever was known in the commonwealth” Satanic end game, aka Agenda 30, as described on the Georgia Guide Stones. His Royal Idiot Little Joey Brandon (the “Prince’s Jester, a very dull fool”), along with so many other world leaders, also call it 6uild 6ack 6etter or the Great Reset. Specific well leaked and controlled narratives designed to deceive the lovers, the world’s real people, create nothing but havoc and distress, and it ends up in the bedchamber as the illicit affairs bring down so many long held dreams. Little Tyrant, (would-be god), Tony Fauci and his whores would have us ‘marry their daughter’ that is the kill shot designed to put so many of the worlds masses to death. The schemes will not work, but there are other illicit liaison plans and they eventually (very soon now I believe) release a far more potent pandemic of some sort of pox variety to kill even more ‘innocent young daughters’ as the devil and his consorts confess their love for each other. The story ends with their destruction and then perhaps we can show our glee as we dance with our returning Savior.
- Cont'd --
_ Video & Article: https://www.brighteon.com/5f749888-398a-47c4-8bfd-9c60d3fbfafb
** Omicron variant of COVID threatens post-lockdown economic recovery
- Natural News, Ramon Tomey – 30/Nov/2021
- Article: https://naturalnews.com/2021-11-30-covid-omicron-variant-threatens-post-lockdown-recovery.html#
-- The recent Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) variant identified in South Africa appears to threaten the world’s post-lockdown economic recovery.
Experts say the B11529 omicron strain, which is much more infectious than the earlier B16172 delta variant, could prolong the ongoing inflation in the United States.
- Cont'd --
** Australia's 'Mass Death Camps' And Manhunts For 'Quarantine Prison Escapees' Are Showing The World The Globalists Tyrannical Hand
- All News Pipeline, Alan Barton – 02/Dec/2021
- Article: https://allnewspipeline.com/Mass_Death_Camps_And_Manhunts.php
-- - 'This is martial law, this is a war crime, this is a crime against humanity'
As in all analogies, you cannot take the similarities or comparisons too far or they fall completely apart; they are meant only to give an impression that is easily recognized. This wisdom applies to the following one as well.
Shakespeare started this one and our modern world plays it out. The cuckold nations reel under the stresses of the deceptions of the Illuminati and their scheming to bring about the “most dangerous piece of lechery that ever was known in the commonwealth” Satanic end game, aka Agenda 30, as described on the Georgia Guide Stones. His Royal Idiot Little Joey Brandon (the “Prince’s Jester, a very dull fool”), along with so many other world leaders, also call it 6uild 6ack 6etter or the Great Reset. Specific well leaked and controlled narratives designed to deceive the lovers, the world’s real people, create nothing but havoc and distress, and it ends up in the bedchamber as the illicit affairs bring down so many long held dreams. Little Tyrant, (would-be god), Tony Fauci and his whores would have us ‘marry their daughter’ that is the kill shot designed to put so many of the worlds masses to death. The schemes will not work, but there are other illicit liaison plans and they eventually (very soon now I believe) release a far more potent pandemic of some sort of pox variety to kill even more ‘innocent young daughters’ as the devil and his consorts confess their love for each other. The story ends with their destruction and then perhaps we can show our glee as we dance with our returning Savior.
- Cont'd --
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.