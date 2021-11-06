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** PATRIOT PURGE ** - The True Story Behind Jan.6 – Pts. 1/2/3 -Tucker Carlson - 04/Nov/2021
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1830 views • November 06, 2021
** New Tucker Carlson Documentary “Patriot Purge” Shows True Story Behind Jan. 6
- InfoWars, Tucker Carlson – 28/Oct/2021
- Article: https://www.newswars.com/new-tucker-carlson-documentary-patriot-purge-shows-true-story-behind-jan-6/
-- By Infowars.com Thursday, October 28, 2021
A new documentary series produced by Fox News host Tucker Carlson aims to set the story straight on the events of January 6, and the subsequent hammer that fell on patriots who were set up that day.
Liberal media descends on film, claiming it promotes racism and right-wing conspiracy theories.
Following the events of 1/6, the full force of the federal government was used to go after march attendees who were exercising their First Amendment rights to petition government for redress of grievances.
Carlson’s film breaks down how the Security State apparatus was re-directed at the most patriotic Americans who don’t want to see their country taken down from within.
The trailer was immediately pounced on by the liberal media, who claimed Tucker’s new short film promoted racism and right-wing conspiracy theories.
If their narrative is correct, what are they so afraid of?
The film premiered November 1st on Fox Nation.
- InfoWars, Tucker Carlson – 28/Oct/2021
- Article: https://www.newswars.com/new-tucker-carlson-documentary-patriot-purge-shows-true-story-behind-jan-6/
-- By Infowars.com Thursday, October 28, 2021
A new documentary series produced by Fox News host Tucker Carlson aims to set the story straight on the events of January 6, and the subsequent hammer that fell on patriots who were set up that day.
Liberal media descends on film, claiming it promotes racism and right-wing conspiracy theories.
Following the events of 1/6, the full force of the federal government was used to go after march attendees who were exercising their First Amendment rights to petition government for redress of grievances.
Carlson’s film breaks down how the Security State apparatus was re-directed at the most patriotic Americans who don’t want to see their country taken down from within.
The trailer was immediately pounced on by the liberal media, who claimed Tucker’s new short film promoted racism and right-wing conspiracy theories.
If their narrative is correct, what are they so afraid of?
The film premiered November 1st on Fox Nation.
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