P.3 EK interviews Scott, Isle of Wight Backpacker: (THE HIGH SCHOOL YEARS; ARBORIST - 300 YEAR OAK; BROKEN RIB; MISSING THE ADRENALIN), at Brookdale Homestead, Balingup MVI_0376

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/cd0bc97a-11b9-4bcf-8bd0-bb5bc9108f6f
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/79bffd8a-fe27-4b11-b652-7d30a2a77c39
In Australia for well over a year, Scott, a genuine third generation Isle of Wight man, sat down with me at The Homestead, to share some of his life to date.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.