P.1 EK interviews Scott, Isle of Wight Backpacker: (CAULKHEADS, OUTDOORSY, DONKEY SANCTUARY), at Brookdale Homestead, Balingup MVI_0374
Published 18 hours ago

In Australia for well over a year, Scott, a genuine third generation Isle of Wight man, sat down with me at The Homestead, to share some of his life to date.

travellifecultureheat waveyouthfriendshipexpressionisle of wightarboristsocial fragrancesocial lifebalingupsouthwest western australiacaulkheadsthe homesteaduniversity of chichesterdonkey sanctuary

