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06/21/21 Dr. Lee Merritt MD on Bards FM discusses Bio Weapons Nano Tech, Frequencies, Tesla and more
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550 views • June 22, 2021
Dr Lee Merritt MD. On Bards FM! https://www.bitchute.com/video/X4GxJ8pIoVck/
Smith Mundt Modernization 2.
https://www.technocracy.news/obama-signs-countering-disinformation-propaganda-act/
Covid Treatment protocols:
List: Multiple sources multiple options!
https://c19protocols.com/
Biden urged to take a Physical and Mental Exam. https://youtu.be/QF-VRvvONDo
New Study Links Ivermectin to ‘Large Reductions’ in COVID-19 Deaths
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/new-study-links-ivermectin-to-large-reductions-in-covid-19-deaths_3867278.html
Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
Last shows Links:
1. Simone Gold: amazing discussion! Told Pence Witheld it from Trump. Watch and Share please: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/videos/brad-barton-interview/
2. CHEAT SHEET!! Ivermectin bodyweight chart. FLCCC I mask Prevention protocols! https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/FLCCC-Alliance-I-MASKplus-Protocol-ENGLISH.pdf
3. Spike protein interview Dr. Biddle reveals spike protein danger!https://omny.fm/shows/on-point-with-alex-pierson/new-peer-reviewed-study-on-covid-19-vaccines-sugge
4. Del big tree discusses Biddle, McCullough and others Spike protein awareness! https://www.brighteon.com/1ea535b0-72e7-4066-abf8-678bc48df365
5. Hodkinsin interview! Start at 30 min. Notice of liability. https://www.brighteon.com/925e35f4-0bb5-455b-a9c6-f9d5be45e0cc
6. Face masks sent to lab!!https://townhall.com/tipsheet/scottmorefield/2021/06/15/a-group-of-parents-sent-their-kids-face-masks-to-a-lab-for-analysis-heres-what-they-found-n2591047
7. Really Graceful: financial reset: Covid distraction: https://youtu.be/XzhxtScHqxo
8. Blackrock and the financial reset: https://rumble.com/vij9zr-the-fixx-one-thing-leads-to-another.html
9. Corey’s Diggs! https://www.coreysdigs.com/u-s/take-action-financial-takeover-your-bank-account-blackrock-envestnet-yodlee-and-the-federal-reserve/
10. McCullough interview, explains global conspiracy! https://rumble.com/vhp8e1-massive-world-renowned-doctor-blows-lid-off-of-covid-vaccine.html
11. Dark horse: Pfizer data ovaries! https://youtu.be/Tb_7E12VDE4
12. Dark horse : front line doctors being ignored! Why? The system prevents it! https://youtu.be/sXApSn7t4yg
13. Dark horse : Dr Pierre Kory! Ivermectin https://youtu.be/kSWjl-JOIqs
Other channels:
You Tube! Subscribe for live streams
Farmer Jones Campground https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
FJ Website and video blog.
https://farmerjonesnow.com
Bitchute! Farmer_Jones
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Smith Mundt Modernization 2.
https://www.technocracy.news/obama-signs-countering-disinformation-propaganda-act/
Covid Treatment protocols:
List: Multiple sources multiple options!
https://c19protocols.com/
Biden urged to take a Physical and Mental Exam. https://youtu.be/QF-VRvvONDo
New Study Links Ivermectin to ‘Large Reductions’ in COVID-19 Deaths
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/new-study-links-ivermectin-to-large-reductions-in-covid-19-deaths_3867278.html
Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp
Last shows Links:
1. Simone Gold: amazing discussion! Told Pence Witheld it from Trump. Watch and Share please: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/videos/brad-barton-interview/
2. CHEAT SHEET!! Ivermectin bodyweight chart. FLCCC I mask Prevention protocols! https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/FLCCC-Alliance-I-MASKplus-Protocol-ENGLISH.pdf
3. Spike protein interview Dr. Biddle reveals spike protein danger!https://omny.fm/shows/on-point-with-alex-pierson/new-peer-reviewed-study-on-covid-19-vaccines-sugge
4. Del big tree discusses Biddle, McCullough and others Spike protein awareness! https://www.brighteon.com/1ea535b0-72e7-4066-abf8-678bc48df365
5. Hodkinsin interview! Start at 30 min. Notice of liability. https://www.brighteon.com/925e35f4-0bb5-455b-a9c6-f9d5be45e0cc
6. Face masks sent to lab!!https://townhall.com/tipsheet/scottmorefield/2021/06/15/a-group-of-parents-sent-their-kids-face-masks-to-a-lab-for-analysis-heres-what-they-found-n2591047
7. Really Graceful: financial reset: Covid distraction: https://youtu.be/XzhxtScHqxo
8. Blackrock and the financial reset: https://rumble.com/vij9zr-the-fixx-one-thing-leads-to-another.html
9. Corey’s Diggs! https://www.coreysdigs.com/u-s/take-action-financial-takeover-your-bank-account-blackrock-envestnet-yodlee-and-the-federal-reserve/
10. McCullough interview, explains global conspiracy! https://rumble.com/vhp8e1-massive-world-renowned-doctor-blows-lid-off-of-covid-vaccine.html
11. Dark horse: Pfizer data ovaries! https://youtu.be/Tb_7E12VDE4
12. Dark horse : front line doctors being ignored! Why? The system prevents it! https://youtu.be/sXApSn7t4yg
13. Dark horse : Dr Pierre Kory! Ivermectin https://youtu.be/kSWjl-JOIqs
Other channels:
You Tube! Subscribe for live streams
Farmer Jones Campground https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA
FJ Website and video blog.
https://farmerjonesnow.com
Bitchute! Farmer_Jones
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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