BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

06/21/21 Dr. Lee Merritt MD on Bards FM discusses Bio Weapons Nano Tech, Frequencies, Tesla and more
Farmer Jones
Farmer Jones
441 followers
Follow
5
Share
Report
550 views • June 22, 2021
Dr Lee Merritt MD. On Bards FM! https://www.bitchute.com/video/X4GxJ8pIoVck/

Smith Mundt Modernization 2.
https://www.technocracy.news/obama-signs-countering-disinformation-propaganda-act/

Covid Treatment protocols:
List: Multiple sources multiple options!
https://c19protocols.com/

Biden urged to take a Physical and Mental Exam. https://youtu.be/QF-VRvvONDo

New Study Links Ivermectin to ‘Large Reductions’ in COVID-19 Deaths

https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/new-study-links-ivermectin-to-large-reductions-in-covid-19-deaths_3867278.html

Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp

Last shows Links:
1. Simone Gold: amazing discussion! Told Pence Witheld it from Trump. Watch and Share please: https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/videos/brad-barton-interview/

2. CHEAT SHEET!! Ivermectin bodyweight chart. FLCCC I mask Prevention protocols! https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/FLCCC-Alliance-I-MASKplus-Protocol-ENGLISH.pdf

3. Spike protein interview Dr. Biddle reveals spike protein danger!https://omny.fm/shows/on-point-with-alex-pierson/new-peer-reviewed-study-on-covid-19-vaccines-sugge

4. Del big tree discusses Biddle, McCullough and others Spike protein awareness! https://www.brighteon.com/1ea535b0-72e7-4066-abf8-678bc48df365

5. Hodkinsin interview! Start at 30 min. Notice of liability. https://www.brighteon.com/925e35f4-0bb5-455b-a9c6-f9d5be45e0cc

6. Face masks sent to lab!!https://townhall.com/tipsheet/scottmorefield/2021/06/15/a-group-of-parents-sent-their-kids-face-masks-to-a-lab-for-analysis-heres-what-they-found-n2591047

7. Really Graceful: financial reset: Covid distraction: https://youtu.be/XzhxtScHqxo

8. Blackrock and the financial reset: https://rumble.com/vij9zr-the-fixx-one-thing-leads-to-another.html

9. Corey’s Diggs! https://www.coreysdigs.com/u-s/take-action-financial-takeover-your-bank-account-blackrock-envestnet-yodlee-and-the-federal-reserve/

10. McCullough interview, explains global conspiracy! https://rumble.com/vhp8e1-massive-world-renowned-doctor-blows-lid-off-of-covid-vaccine.html

11. Dark horse: Pfizer data ovaries! https://youtu.be/Tb_7E12VDE4

12. Dark horse : front line doctors being ignored! Why? The system prevents it! https://youtu.be/sXApSn7t4yg

13. Dark horse : Dr Pierre Kory! Ivermectin https://youtu.be/kSWjl-JOIqs


Other channels:
You Tube! Subscribe for live streams
Farmer Jones Campground https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNZdg1swfGHygmmrG6HNifA

FJ Website and video blog.
https://farmerjonesnow.com

Bitchute! Farmer_Jones
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/

Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones

You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018

Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
Keywords
teslaconsentfarmer jones
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CDC Revises U.S. Annual Plague Average Without Explanation, Lowering Estimate from 7 to 5 Cases

CDC Revises U.S. Annual Plague Average Without Explanation, Lowering Estimate from 7 to 5 Cases

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Exploring the ingredients of childhood vaccines

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Exploring the ingredients of childhood vaccines

Belle Carter
Study Links Night Owl Chronotype to Higher Risk of Disability Pension

Study Links Night Owl Chronotype to Higher Risk of Disability Pension

Morgan S. Verity
Study Finds Lower Cognitive Scores in 60s Linked to Higher Stroke Risk

Study Finds Lower Cognitive Scores in 60s Linked to Higher Stroke Risk

Douglas Harrington
Dietitians Say Boiling Sweet Potatoes May Help Manage Blood Sugar Better Than Roasting or Baking

Dietitians Say Boiling Sweet Potatoes May Help Manage Blood Sugar Better Than Roasting or Baking

Iva Greene
The nitrate paradox: How spinach protects the brain while tap water may pose a hidden risk

The nitrate paradox: How spinach protects the brain while tap water may pose a hidden risk

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy