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Taking HHO (HydrOxy "Browns Gas") in Pill Form - How and Why comparisons with Clo2
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2927 views • July 03, 2021
In this video I show how to mix and take a single pill form of the Hydrogen Pill. There is much to learn and test with this that is beneficial for our health. Hydrogen is a gas that is normally produced by our bodies when our Gastrointestiaonal system is working properly and we are eating a healthy amount of green vegetables and fibre in our diet. However, taking this as a supplimental dosage is proving to be very beneficial for body tissue recovery after workouts and the removal of harmful Free Radicals (specifically the Hydroxyl Radical). The reduction/balancing of Free Radicals is known to help the body heal from over 150 different diseases (as discussed in the video).
What you need to know about Hydrogen yt video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAgvBzjxG9E&;ab_channel=NaomiWhittel
The many benefits of hydrogen yt video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-feqBPdFL8&;t=1070s&ab_channel=BioresonanceTherapy
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide Below...
Free Ebooks Downloadable Links: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
How to make your own CDS with Sodium Chlorite and HCL:
https://www.brighteon.com/1dac22c7-3ca8-48a1-be36-c6a42bd035ed
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
What you need to know about Hydrogen yt video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAgvBzjxG9E&;ab_channel=NaomiWhittel
The many benefits of hydrogen yt video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-feqBPdFL8&;t=1070s&ab_channel=BioresonanceTherapy
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide Below...
Free Ebooks Downloadable Links: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
How to make your own CDS with Sodium Chlorite and HCL:
https://www.brighteon.com/1dac22c7-3ca8-48a1-be36-c6a42bd035ed
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
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